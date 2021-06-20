Evoke Wealth LLC Purchases 1,925 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 139.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 15.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 67,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 239,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,652,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 30.1% during the first quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,159 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 56.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $197.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $172.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.48 and a 12 month high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $202.78.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 193.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

