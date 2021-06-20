Aviva PLC Reduces Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Aviva PLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $11,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 584.9% during the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 47,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after buying an additional 40,345 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 137,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 12,475 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 170,466 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,739,000 after buying an additional 6,357 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 15,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in The Allstate by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,435 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,924,000 after buying an additional 23,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.38.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The Allstate Co. has a 52 week low of $84.97 and a 52 week high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.79.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $2.23. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.00%.

In other news, EVP Suren Gupta sold 62,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $8,473,106.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,875,107.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 12,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.26, for a total transaction of $1,700,797.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,490 shares in the company, valued at $6,595,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 227,111 shares of company stock worth $30,694,662. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.