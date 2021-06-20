Bank of Montreal Can Has $57.90 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 33.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 620,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 309,197 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.81% of iShares US Technology ETF worth $57,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BFT Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BFT Financial Group LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYW opened at $95.43 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $64.47 and a 52-week high of $96.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.62.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

