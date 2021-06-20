The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 86.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 50.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 87.3% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.75.

The Charles Schwab stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $31.63 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $126.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.87.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.52, for a total transaction of $641,920.00. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $2,045,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,429,147 shares of company stock valued at $100,451,401. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Featured Story: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.