Zions Bancorporation N.A. Sells 213 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 581 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 70.9% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 90.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Canadian National Railway by 33.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Canadian National Railway from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.88.

Canadian National Railway stock opened at $104.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.81. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $119.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 25.64%. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.4964 per share. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.47%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.