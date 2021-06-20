Zions Bancorporation N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. decreased its stake in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 41.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in NICE were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of NICE during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NICE by 4,864,233.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,261,000 after purchasing an additional 875,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NICE by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,901,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,106,102,000 after purchasing an additional 45,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of NICE by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $223.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.78. NICE Ltd. has a 1 year low of $182.74 and a 1 year high of $288.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $228.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.33. NICE had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NICE from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NICE in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

