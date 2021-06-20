Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Bought by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Edison International alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: What is the balance sheet?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.