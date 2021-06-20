Evoke Wealth LLC Invests $452,000 in Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 16.7% in the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold stock opened at $7.79 on Friday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.71.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 6.22% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $227.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Alamos Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.98.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

