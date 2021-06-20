Bank of Montreal Can Sells 26,466 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 23.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,067 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,466 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $44,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $537.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $538.34. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $409.17 and a fifty-two week high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $545.22.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,239,555.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.73, for a total value of $1,764,781.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,683 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,900.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 108,207 shares of company stock worth $56,914,074. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.