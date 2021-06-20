Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Acquires 51 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,083,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,241,878,000 after buying an additional 306,362 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,043,830 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,082,000 after acquiring an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,771,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $684,877,000 after acquiring an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank grew its stake in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,964,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $504,756,000 after acquiring an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter worth $383,608,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synopsys alerts:

In related news, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total transaction of $250,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total transaction of $6,834,841.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,603. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $265.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $184.40 and a 12-month high of $300.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. Synopsys’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNPS shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.92.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.