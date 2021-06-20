Rapidz Price Tops $0.0001 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $189,786.18 and $528.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00057062 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003862 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00024098 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $244.69 or 0.00727343 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.48 or 0.00043045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

Rapidz (RPZX) is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Rapidz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

