Woodcoin Price Down 15.6% Over Last Week (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 20th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $425,054.43 and approximately $71,203.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0529 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,641.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,060.95 or 0.06126250 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.41 or 0.01543970 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $145.24 or 0.00431744 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00141085 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $250.98 or 0.00746044 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00434847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00007462 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00041543 BTC.

About Woodcoin

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

