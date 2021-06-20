Brokerages Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.44. 1st Constitution Bancorp posted earnings of $0.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.30 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.79%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of FCCY opened at $19.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.80. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a market cap of $204.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from 1st Constitution Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCCY. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 496,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 47,669 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. 40.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

