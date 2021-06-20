Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Stock Position Increased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) by 158.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,233,236 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,982,807 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $22,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. 66.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

NYSE:HBM opened at $6.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.43.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The mining company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 11.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $313.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Hudbay Minerals from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.60 to $12.20 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hudbay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.