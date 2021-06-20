Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,036,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 476,288 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Chimera Investment worth $25,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CIM. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,468,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,070,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 7,453 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,597,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment by 520.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 87,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 73,229 shares during the last quarter. 47.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chimera Investment alerts:

CIM has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a report on Monday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chimera Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of CIM stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.76.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.19%.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Chimera Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chimera Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.