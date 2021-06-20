Harbour Investments Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

TIP stock opened at $127.18 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $122.18 and a one year high of $128.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

