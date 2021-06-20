Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Acquired by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $12,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Align Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $622.75.

Align Technology stock opened at $601.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.11 and a 12 month high of $647.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $592.10.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Emory Wright sold 5,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.00, for a total value of $3,292,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Morici sold 6,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $597.65, for a total value of $4,101,671.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 22,396 shares of company stock worth $13,413,107. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.