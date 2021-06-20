Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,581,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,488 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Medallia were worth $44,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 67,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medallia by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,116,000 after purchasing an additional 206,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Medallia in the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Leslie Stretch sold 30,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $792,947.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 981,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,242,070.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Borge Hald sold 6,469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $188,118.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,540,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,812,018.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,079 shares of company stock valued at $10,946,475 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medallia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Medallia from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.56.

MDLA opened at $31.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.88. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $48.28.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $131.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medallia Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

