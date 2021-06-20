Federated Hermes Inc. Has $45.38 Million Position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 71.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 445,826 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.35% of LKQ worth $45,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,212 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LKQ by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,597 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of LKQ by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,449 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Get LKQ alerts:

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $51.68.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.