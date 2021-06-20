Concord Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Ashland Global during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,429,886.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ASH shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $88.00) on shares of Ashland Global in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.82.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $87.16 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.51. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $95.96.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.31). Ashland Global had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 5.96%. The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

