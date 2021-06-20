Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) & Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Head to Head Contrast

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Medical Properties Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Annaly Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.7%. Medical Properties Trust pays out 71.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Annaly Capital Management pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Medical Properties Trust has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Annaly Capital Management has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Medical Properties Trust has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Annaly Capital Management has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medical Properties Trust $1.25 billion 9.33 $431.45 million $1.57 12.62 Annaly Capital Management $2.23 billion 5.69 -$891.16 million $1.10 8.25

Medical Properties Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Annaly Capital Management. Annaly Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medical Properties Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Medical Properties Trust and Annaly Capital Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medical Properties Trust 0 2 7 0 2.78 Annaly Capital Management 0 2 6 0 2.75

Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus price target of $23.10, suggesting a potential upside of 16.55%. Annaly Capital Management has a consensus price target of $8.91, suggesting a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Medical Properties Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Medical Properties Trust is more favorable than Annaly Capital Management.

Profitability

This table compares Medical Properties Trust and Annaly Capital Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medical Properties Trust 39.02% 7.03% 3.12% Annaly Capital Management 184.57% 14.15% 1.95%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.1% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Medical Properties Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Annaly Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Medical Properties Trust beats Annaly Capital Management on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis. MPT's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc., a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. also provides financing to private equity-backed middle market businesses; and operates as a broker-dealer. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT). As a REIT, it is not subject to federal income tax to the extent that it distributes its taxable income to its shareholders. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in New York, New York.

