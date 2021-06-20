TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Declares $0.58 Dividend

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.58 per share on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

TTE opened at $46.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. TotalEnergies has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $50.41.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.