2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 812,548 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 45,231 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.09% of 2U worth $31,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,272,370 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $250,958,000 after buying an additional 215,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,332,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,406,000 after buying an additional 69,992 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 79.8% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,239,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,855,000 after buying an additional 1,437,968 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,946,201 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,868,000 after buying an additional 279,307 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,996 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,559,000 after buying an additional 36,922 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TWOU shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.10.

NASDAQ:TWOU opened at $40.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.81 and a beta of 0.98. 2U, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.45 and a 1-year high of $59.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.79.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. 2U’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

