Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) by 16.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 210,859 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 40,100 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 61,641,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,715,000 after acquiring an additional 5,496,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,595,775 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,859,936 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 49,283,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 530,405 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 40,818,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,660,504 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Banco Bradesco by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 25,019,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.82. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.36 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The bank reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 18.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.0038 dividend. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 10.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through The Banking, and The Insurance. The company offers leasing, investment banking, brokerage, and consortium management services, overdrafts, as well as credit cards, real estate products, pension plans, and capitalization bonds.

