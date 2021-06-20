Bp Plc Has $1.03 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FITB stock opened at $36.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,732 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $71,514.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,233.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

