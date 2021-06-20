Bp Plc Has $1.06 Million Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 216.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 296,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,533,000 after purchasing an additional 202,588 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 10,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 2.9% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

AVB opened at $206.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.38 and a fifty-two week high of $216.64. The firm has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.88.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.92). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $497.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.19%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. Mizuho raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.41.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $612,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.94, for a total transaction of $211,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,265 shares of company stock worth $1,083,860 in the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.