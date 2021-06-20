Bp Plc Decreases Stake in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

Bp Plc decreased its position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,456 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 828,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Kellner Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 162.3% during the 1st quarter. Kellner Capital LLC now owns 349,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,834,000 after purchasing an additional 216,300 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 156.1% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 139,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,492,000 after purchasing an additional 84,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of IHS Markit by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 300,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,999,000 after purchasing an additional 130,837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO opened at $108.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $105.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $70.77 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 0.98.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. IHS Markit had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFO. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.23.

In other news, Director Nicoletta Giadrossi sold 3,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total transaction of $358,806.25. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government. Its Financial Services segment offers pricing and reference data, indices, valuation and trading services, trade processing, enterprise software, and managed services to traders, portfolio managers, risk managers, research professionals, and other financial market participants, as well as operations, compliance, and enterprise data managers.

