Aviva PLC Has $13.80 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 26.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 178,557 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,748 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $13,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $76.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.01. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.