MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives $37.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCFT shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFT opened at $25.13 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.33. The company has a market cap of $476.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.27. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $33.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $147.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.85 million. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 59.90%. Analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 154,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after buying an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasterCraft Boat during the 1st quarter worth approximately $764,000. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

