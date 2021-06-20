Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.28). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

