Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.28). Pieris Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 122.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.56). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.74) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.20). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.73% and a negative net margin of 119.28%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.17. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $5.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PIRS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 231,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,804 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin protein-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (PIRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.