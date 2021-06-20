Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 72.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 4.5% in the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
AMZN stock opened at $3,486.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3,308.51. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.15.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock valued at $449,201,684 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,360.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
