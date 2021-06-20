M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,591 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 2.3% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,247,861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,981,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,313,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HEICO by 7.3% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 362,577 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,612,000 after purchasing an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of HEICO by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 177,148 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,454,000 after purchasing an additional 21,632 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in HEICO by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 117,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

HEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on HEICO from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on HEICO from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In other news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $130,895.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 901 shares in the company, valued at $120,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $66,530.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HEICO stock opened at $137.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.47. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $92.45 and a 52 week high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $466.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.53 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 15.20%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a positive change from HEICO’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

