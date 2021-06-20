Westpac Banking Corp Raises Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Okta were worth $5,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $25,427,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Okta during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Okta by 51.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,115.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,542,096.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,108 shares of company stock worth $10,998,557. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Okta from $264.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BTIG Research upgraded Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.35.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $239.26 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.05 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.66 and a beta of 0.97.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. Equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

