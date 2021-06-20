Ethic Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 35.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Realty by 1.4% in the first quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 47,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 98,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Duke Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 37,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Realty from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NYSE:DRE opened at $47.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.25. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $258.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.25 million. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 34.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.11%.

In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.43, for a total transaction of $2,135,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,135,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas C. Anthony sold 34,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,482,223.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

