Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.15

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 22nd.
NYSE EVT opened at $27.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.62. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.37 and a 12 month high of $28.44.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund
