Northern Trust Corp Sells 24,933 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,287,763 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 24,933 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.06% of Equifax worth $233,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Equifax by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 50,356 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,711,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EFX. TheStreet raised Equifax from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $201.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.29.

NYSE:EFX opened at $232.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $135.98 and a one year high of $242.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.11.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. Equifax’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.38%.

In related news, insider Sid Singh sold 9,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.91, for a total value of $2,185,441.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage services; financial marketing; and identity management services.

