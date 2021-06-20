Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 177,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,393,000 after buying an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 75,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,170,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,383,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,258,000 after buying an additional 128,752 shares during the period. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth $9,001,000. Institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $83.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.28. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $110.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.25. Incyte had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $604.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.86) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on INCY shares. TheStreet cut Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink restated a “sell” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

In other news, EVP Michael James Morrissey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total value of $1,621,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $32,301.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adults; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

