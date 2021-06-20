Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,326 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $18,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTSM. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 226.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 17,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 140,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,457,000 after acquiring an additional 71,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,069,000.

NASDAQ FTSM opened at $59.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.94 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.