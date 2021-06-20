Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 4,623 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 262,065 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $22,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOBL. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 93.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

NOBL stock opened at $88.66 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a twelve month low of $55.69 and a twelve month high of $67.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.07.

