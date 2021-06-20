Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $21.32 Million Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,807 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,928 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $21,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VFC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in V.F. during the fourth quarter worth $4,433,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 69,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $893,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. V.F. Co. has a 12-month low of $56.70 and a 12-month high of $90.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 4.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.62%.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

