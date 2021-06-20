IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.05% of IQVIA worth $20,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $239.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $232.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of 114.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.18 and a 1 year high of $248.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on IQVIA from $200.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.79.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

