Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 4,621 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,621 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $25,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its position in ServiceNow by 685.7% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 55 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 58 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 530.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 546 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $508.00, for a total transaction of $277,368.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,867 shares of company stock worth $17,027,385. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $533.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 711.65, a P/E/G ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.50 and a 52-week high of $598.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $498.58.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 3.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOW. TheStreet raised ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on ServiceNow from $595.00 to $591.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $603.83.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

