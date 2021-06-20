Aviva PLC Acquires 566 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,413 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total transaction of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $25,537.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,297 shares of company stock valued at $4,535,854. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $327.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $306.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.24. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.00 and a 12-month high of $325.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $433.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.07 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva Andi, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network Customer Master, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Doctors; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

