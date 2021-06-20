Aviva PLC Sells 3,053 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 193,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,053 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $12,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Yandex by 6,530.0% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 663 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

YNDX stock opened at $69.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.20. Yandex has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.81, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.32.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $966.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Yandex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on Yandex in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.75.

Yandex Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

Featured Story: Market Timing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.