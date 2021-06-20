Aviva PLC Trims Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Aviva PLC reduced its position in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,921 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $390.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.27.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $247.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.99 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $249.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $211.10 and a 12 month high of $387.44.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

