Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBRDA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LBRDA. TD Securities upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $114.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

NASDAQ:LBRDA opened at $156.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. Liberty Broadband Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.60 and a fifty-two week high of $164.05. The firm has a market cap of $29.64 billion, a PE ratio of 63.15 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.78.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $246.53 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 156.13% and a return on equity of 4.78%.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

