Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 442 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,624,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,811,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,647,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,670,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,034,675,000 after purchasing an additional 362,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 308,851 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AVY opened at $205.49 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.00. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $226.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.39. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 46.93%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

In related news, CFO Gregory Lovins sold 1,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $216,060.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,191,588. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AVY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. G.Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $247.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.73.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

