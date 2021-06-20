Bank of Montreal Can Sells 673 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 506,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $54,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IYJ opened at $107.63 on Friday. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $123.05 and a 1 year high of $158.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.67.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

