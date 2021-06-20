Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 1,015 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its position in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in FMC were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in FMC by 100.1% in the 4th quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 389,266 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in FMC in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in FMC in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.92.

NYSE FMC opened at $112.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.79. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $95.02 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.