Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $426,000 Holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd cut its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 572 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZTO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,911,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $551,452,000 after buying an additional 1,296,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,212,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,503,000 after purchasing an additional 779,923 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 89.3% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 84,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,475,000 after purchasing an additional 40,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $37.00) on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.25. ZTO Express has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.23.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $987.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

